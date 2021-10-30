Downtown Bloomington hosts “Howl at the Market,” the last outdoor farmers market of the year

B(L)OO-MINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday marked the last outdoor Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market before the indoor season begins at Grossinger Motors Arena in November.

Catherine Dunlap, Downtown Development Specialist with the City of Bloomington, said compared to last year, this year’s outdoor season was successful for a number of reasons.

“We were able to bring more music back in July, which was incredible because the music has always been a staple of our market, and it was nice to be able to bring that back,” said Dunlap. “Then we were able to add some more of our artists and our crafters to come back into the market this season, which we couldn’t have for last year. And so people get to experience our market and they’re like ‘Wow, there’s a lot going on here.”

Community members and vendors were encouraged to dress in costumes, which many vendors did. Bill Mathews, with Edge of Normal Workshop, dressed up as Santa Claus.

“Lots of smiles and waves, and handing out Halloween, candy canes, and peppermints. It’s been a lot of fun today not only with the little kids but with the adults as well,” said Mathews.

This was Mathews’ first year as a vendor at the market. He said he’s felt support from both the community and other vendors, who he tries to support too.

“All season I’ve been coming in every week, and we’ll take home fresh produce to use during the week, and it’s just been really nice,” said Mathews.

Community members said the market has been a fun and social spot as well.

“First off, I get a chance to meet people I maybe haven’t seen for years, and second, good deals,” said community member David Curry.

Indoor farmers market season starts in November.