CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the U.S. is out of the pandemic phase on Wednesday.

“We are certainly right now in this country, out of the pandemic phase; namely we don’t have 900-thousand new infections a day, and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations, and thousands of deaths,” Fauci said. “We are at a low level right now.”

But hours later, the immunologist later clarified the pandemic is not over, but rather the U.S. is in a different phase of the pandemic, which he called a transition phase.

In Fauci’s original comments, he specified that globally the pandemic was still ongoing and although COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are not rapidly spreading to the levels of its previous surge, it was crucial to not backslide into deadly territory.

Marianne Manko, public affairs coordinator with the Mclean County Health Department, also emphasized Fauci’s point.

“Right now, cases are not skyrocketing in the U.S, but unfortunately this pandemic is not over,” Manko said. “This is a global pandemic and viruses have no borders so we have to take into account what’s happening all over the world and keep a really close eye on this.”

Even when we are globally post-pandemic, we’re still going to continue living with COVID-19,” Manko said. “We’re not going to completely eradicate the SARS CoV-2 virus. We’re still going to see people who will get ill, we’ll still have hospitalizations, and unfortunately people will still die.”

As of Wednesday, The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Illinois had been averaging a little more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases daily.

Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford counties were at low community levels and McLean, Champaign, DuPage, and Piatt counties were at medium community levels.

“Keeping up with those vaccines, keeping up with those boosters that’s one of the most important tools that we have in order to reduce disease severity, keeping people out of the hospital, and reducing deaths,” Manko said.

In addition to slowly rising COVID-19 cases, the CDC reported hospitalizations are increasing.

Dr. Michael Cruz, Chief Operating Officer of OSF Healthcare, said throughout their 15 hospitals across 51 counties they’ve seen a 3-4% increase of total hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

But he said the system isn’t as overwhelmed as before and said he believes it’s less likely it will be.

“We’re really well-equipped at this time, we’re very busy and most of those patients aren’t infected,” Cruz said. “Job one is getting vaccinated when you can.”