PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dream Center Peoria is just one of many sites offering relief during the bone-chilling winter weather.

The Dream Center opened its doors as a warming center for those needing a place to stay and get a warm meal during the bone-chilling temperatures.

Those with the center said they had dozens of people show up seeking warmth and shelter to get out of the dangerous temperatures.

The shelter’s manager says regardless of the small space, having people in the shelter is better than having them on the streets and in the cold.

“Those two days were terrible. They’re outside freezing and they can come here and be warm and get a hot meal and have breakfast in the morning instead of being outside,” said Burks.

Burks said The Dream Center will continue to act as a warming center until the storm-like weather passes.