Dream Center Peoria launches new initiative to feed low-income amid pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Starting Tuesday, April, 7th Dream Center Peoria will start a new program called DCP Food.

This new program aims to provide low to no income families in assistance with food. With many of the area food banks closed, Dream Center Peoria wants to fill the void left by them.

Three days a week, you can drop off non-perishable food items to three different locations across the area. Basic things families rely on at food pantries such as canned goods and other non-perishable foods and toiletries will be accepted.

Executive director of Dream Center Peoria says they are trying to keep the process of filling a void in the community as simple as possible, while maintaining social distancing guidlines.

“We see so many needs with it as a community and especially at this time when so many people have lost their jobs. We’re just trying to fill the need that we’re seeing as the pandemic carries on for quite a time,” King said.

Food and other items can be dropped off Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to Noon.

3 Steps to Help:

Drive to one of three locations

Great Oaks Community Church (Germantown Hills Campus) Tuesday mornings 10 AM – NOON

Dream Center Peoria (DCP) Wednesday mornings 10 AM – NOON

Northwoods Community Church (Peoria Campus) Thursday mornings 10 AM – NOON

2. Drive to Dream Center Peoria box truck and place items in back of truck

3.Drive away and know families in need are being helped