Dump truck smashes into Peoria bar, Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dump truck crashed into the Peoria bar “Last Call” Saturday afternoon, causing an estimated $100,000 in damages.

Steve Rada, Peoria Battalion Chief, said the department’s Technical Rescue Team responded to the crash at 4201 Southwest Adams street around 3:30 p.m.

Rada said when crews arrived, it was determined the truck struck and ran through the corner of the building. He said it took the team almost two hours to completely remove the truck from the building.

The crash closed southbound traffic on Griswold.

Rada said there were no injuries.

“There was actually just the bar tender in the bar, so there was no patrons in the bar, which lucked out for anybody,” Rada said “The driver was shook up but he relayed that he was okay and did not need medical attention.”

Rada said representatives from the city’s code enforcement will have to determine the stability of the building moving forward.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.