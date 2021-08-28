Dunlap Days at North Park wraps up Saturday

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Community leaders in Dunlap said they are happy with the turnout for this year’s Dunlap Days.

Saturday wrapped up the three-day carnival located at North Park in Dunlap. Dunlap Days Chairperson Colleen Slane said she’s heard nothing but positive feedback from those in attendance.

While the carnival was delayed Saturday afternoon due to the heat, Slane said turnout for the final night was high when they opened at 5:00 pm.

She said the carnival, which started with a few bounce houses back in 2008, has gradually grown since. Slane also said she is happy the community is able to get out and get together again.

“I was very surprised for the last three days, how many people have come and supported this event, I think people look forward to having something in our community, we’ve really had a good showing and people have had such positive attitudes, I’ve just heard a lot of good things,” said Slane.

She said they hope to provide live entertainment again next year, something they’ve had in previous years.