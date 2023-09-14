WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Sen. Richard “Dick” Durbin joined other members of Congress to ask the heads of Visa and Mastercard about reported plans to increase fees that could cost consumers and business owners millions.

According to the letter from Congress, Visa and Mastercard allegedly plan to increase interchange fees or implement a new credit card fee structure.

The Illinois Democrat’s letter states, in part: “At a time when hardworking Americans and small business owners are struggling with higher costs of everyday essentials like gas and groceries, raising credit card fees would further contribute to inflationary pressures and unduly burden thousands of communities around the country that are trying to make ends meet.”

The letter also states that some early reports suggest that if the new fees go into effect, it could cost businesses more than $500 million annually.

Both Mastercard and Visa released statements responding to the letter.

Mastercard Senior Vice President of Communication Seth Eisen denied that they are raising the interchange rate.

“Mastercard is not raising interchange rates in the U.S. and has no plans to do so,” Eisen said. “The service referenced by Senators Durbin and Marshall is a new service for financial institutions that protects consumers. Consumers and businesses choose Mastercard because of the work we do to reduce fraud, make payments simpler and more streamlined, and protect consumer data.”

A Visa spokesperson also released the following statement: