Early morning car crash results in lane closures

UPDATE: Police say two people have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Bartonville.

Three cars were involved in the wreck, sending all three drivers to the hospital.

One vehicle rolled over and the driver was extricated.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Illinois State Police will conduct the investigation.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A crash in Bartonville resulted in multiple lane closures Friday morning.



The crash happened near the Auto Link Inc. on S Adams Street just before 6:00 a.m.

Officials at the scene say that three cars were involved in the wreck.

Bartonville Police Department stated all lanes of Route 24 from Pfeiffer to Tuscarora are closed due to the crash.



The road will be shut down for an extended amount of time.



We are still working to learn more at this time.