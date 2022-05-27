Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A fire early Friday morning displaces a Peoria family, who now have to wait until their home is repaired.

Peoria Firefighters responded to a call for a house fire near West Winnebago Drive and North Hamilton Road just before 1:10 a.m. Crews on scene found a two-story home with smoke coming from the back of the home.

The wall and ceiling of the home were opened to extinguish the flames. Smoke and water caused additional damage to the house.

Two adults and one toddler who lived inside the residence were alerted by smoke detectors and were able to exit the home before crews arrived. The occupants are displaced until repairs on the residence are completed.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the house to be electrical.

No one was injured.