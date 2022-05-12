Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator rules a house fire early Thursday morning as arson.

The Peoria Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire near North East Adams Street, and Haungs Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene they found smoke and fire coming from the front of the home. A search crew was sent inside the home and found no one inside.

No one was injured and it is still unknown if the home is occupied or vacant at this time.

A fire investigator called to the scene determined the cause of the fire to be arson, and estimated damages to be around $50,000.