WMBD is your local election headquarters.

Early voting began 8:30am today at local polling centers.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael says the first two weeks of early voting are usually quite slow. There may be higher voter turnout due to many contested races and the Unit 5 tax referendum.

“To be honest, normally when you start out this early — it’s very low turnout because people aren’t really engaged, they haven’t heard or followed it,” Michael says. “Even in a gubernatorial or presidential (election), it starts out slow.”

According to the county clerk, in the larger turnout elections they’ll have two or three early voting sites.

The last day of early voting is April 3rd.