East Peoria High School to begin remote learning Dec. 14

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — School will go virtual for East Peoria High School students beginning Monday, Dec. 14.
The district cited an increase in positive cases and resulting quarantines as the reason.
Students are asked to sign into their classes at the regularly scheduled times for instruction.
Currently, the plan is to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 4.
