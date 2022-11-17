EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – East Peoria’s upcoming Levee Park is on its way to entering its final stage.

But before the stage begins, the East Peoria Community Foundation is holding a raffle to help generate more funding for the project. The raffle is also an opportunity to bring the community along for the ride.

On Thursday, Sue Portscheller, board president of the East Peoria Community Foundation, announced the prize for the raffle is a 70th Anniversary Limited-Edition 2023 Corvette donated by Uftring Chevrolet.

“The excitement of this car far far exceeds its list price,” Portscheller said. “The car is gorgeous and it is the star of the show today.”

Joe Knapp, General Manager of Uftring Chevrolet in Washington, said owner Gary Uftring is on the East Peoria Community Foundation’s board and decided to donate the car for the cause.

“He strongly believes in giving back to the community that’s been really good and supportive of our dealership,” Knapp said. “It really doesn’t surprise me that he’s actually this guy that comes up with this idea and says ‘hey, what if we can do this, we’ll help you get over the finish line with the raffle proceeds.”

Knapp said the donation also coincides with Uftring’s 40th anniversary, which they celebrated in September. The car is currently on display at the dealership’s Washington location.

All raffle tickets can be purchased here.

Portscheller said each raffle ticket costs $100, there is also a 100-ticket limit per person, and they are selling no more than 2,500 tickets.

She said there is also a $2,500 Early Bird prize for all raffles purchased by Dec. 22. She said the Corvette raffle will be drawn on March 17, 2023.

“Yes, that’s St. Patrick’s Day and someone is going to be very very lucky,” Portscheller said.

She said currently two phases of Levee Park are completely funded but the foundation is still short $900,000 to finish the final phase. Portscheller said the final phase will include a water feature, a splash pad for children, shaded seating areas, terraced seating, and more green space.

Eat Peoria’s Mayor John Kahl said the park is expected to add more vibrancy to the area.

“With all the additional amenities that we’ll have out in this park, it’s just going to be a great focal point for East Peoria,” Kahl said.