EAST PEORIA, Ill, (WMBD) — Community members are coming together in droves to support an injured officer’s during his road to recovery.

A crowd packed the ballroom in the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria for the sold-out Officer ‘Karson Klyber Road to Recovery Benefit’ Saturday night.

The benefit featured a live band, cash bar, and live and silent auctions which will support Klyber’s continued rehabilitation.

Police said Klyber was working to divert traffic on I-74 in Tazewell County, last December, when a suspected drunk driver slammed into the back of his parked squad car.

After having spinal surgery, Klyber said his recovery is a slow process but he’s progressing better than doctors expected. He said he appreciates the community’s love and said all of the support means he has to keep pushing forward.

“It means I’ve got to keep going,” Klyber said. “I can’t let people down. My goal is obviously to get back to work or get as close as I can and I feel like everybody here, I’ve got to make them proud. I’ve got to show them that I’m not going to give up.”

He said it’s overwhelming to see how many people ‘back the police’ especially during the tough times. He said it all helps fuel his fire to get better.