East Peoria Police: Video shows woman was not attacked near Tall Oaks

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police in East Peoria said their investigation into whether a 72-year-old woman was attacked near the Tall Oaks Village apartment complex showed she was not.

In a news release Tuesday, police said detectives reviewed surveillance videos from area businesses, the victim’s cell phone, and statements from neighbors in regards to the call made June 22. Police said, “Surveillance video and eyewitness accounts confirm the victim was seen walking to the intersection of the driveway and Washington Rd., where she then sat down.” While seated, investigators said the woman called family members seeking help, though it’s not clear whether it was heat-related or medical-related; at which point she then attempted to return to her apartment.

Police said surveillance video showed the woman was “assisted back to her apartment by two subjects that reside in the complex” — confirmed by the woman and another resident.

“In the course of the investigation, it was discovered that there was no attack on the victim during the time or location that was reported,” a press release said. “East Peoria Police Department Detectives have relayed their findings to the victim’s family and at this time, this case is considered closed.”

It’s not clear if any arrests will be made, or charges filed.

