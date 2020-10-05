East Peoria to host annual Cops and Rodders Trunk or Treat

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The second annual Cops and Rodders Trunk or Treat will take place in the Levee District Oct. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The City of East Peoria said they will be following the social distancing guidelines, and those who are participating in the car show should bring wrapped candy.

On Halloween, the city said children can participate in trick-or-treating, but said parents need to make sure their children are back in the house by 8 p.m.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected