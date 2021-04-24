Easterseals Central Illinois host ‘Hero Walk’ honoring kids making progress thanks to therapies and services

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Some central Illinois kids are making huge strides this year through Easterseals therapies for developmental delays, disabilities, and other special needs.

On Saturday, leaders and family members honored their dedication with a ‘Hero Walk’ as a part of Easterseals Community Rally week.

“We’re celebrating Easterseals heroes, we’re going to be talking a little bit about each hero, and it’s going to be fun,” said Hayden, a Easterseal hero.

Each hero walked a lap around the track at Illinois Wesleyan Universities Tucci Stadium.

Amber Gruenloh, Easterseals Community Vice President, said it’s symbolic of the year they’ve had.

“All of the milestones that they’ve accomplished throughout this past year while they’ve received whatever therapy that they’ve received with Easterseals,” said Gruenloh.

She said it’s important to celebrate achievements both big and small.

“Things that typical people might take for granted is such a challenge for some of our Easterseals recipients, and so celebrating those milestones, whether they’re taking steps in braces, or they’re able to communicate their emotions verbally, or just accept what those emotions are and get those behaviors that might be troublesome or struggles, a little bit more under control, taking those steps, is huge,” said Gruenloh.

So far, Easterseals raised nearly $19,000 during community rally week. The donation period ends May 1, 2021.