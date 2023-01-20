PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26.

The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.

“So things are not going very well at all. We’re on the right path now, it took us a long time to get there, but we’re basically dealing with a major electrical issue,” said Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger.

Nate Cover, owner and president of Cover Electric, said they found a “catastrophic fault had taken place in a major component that feeds power to most of the building, the tenant portions to be exact.”

Upon inspection, Cover found more damage throughout the building, with multiple electrical components impacted.

“It’s a long lengthy line of product that was affected and it is manufactured in many different pieces and sizes and adapters and fittings,” he said.

Cover said he has been at the site nearly every day, working with manufacturers, suppliers and engineers. But it will be some time before things are back to normal.

“It is at least a 30-day turnaround once the product is goes into the manufacturing phase from the time we get it, and then probably a few weeks to install the product… If it was just one affected item, things would be a lot quicker but with supply chain issues and everything, we’re thankful that at least this product is…still available,” he said.

Cover said their focus right now is to get temporary power to the building to avoid more cold-weather-related problems. Once they get replacement products in hand, they will restore the damaged sections and get the building back on as fast as possible.