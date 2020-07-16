Electrical problems cause of early morning Peoria house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire in Peoria early Thursday morning was likely electrical in nature.

According to a news release, Peoria firefighters were called to 2123 W. North Circle Court at around 12:20 a.m. after smoke was discovered in a second story attic area. Part of the first floor ceiling had to be removed, officials said, in order to put out more of the fire.

Power and gas were disconnected, and officials said all residents of the home had evacuated safely.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes, officials said, and investigators determined an electrical problem was the cause of the fire.

Damage was estimated at $20,000. No one was hurt.

