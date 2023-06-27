BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Mary E. Koll, a Peoria native, was appointed as the next Associate Judge of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit in Bloomington.

Koll was most recently with the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office, where she worked with major felony cases.

She expressed her delight in being chosen for this position.

“I am honored by the confidence the judges of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit have placed in me and grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of our Circuit through this new role. I look forward to the challenges this position will bring.

Koll will begin her work with the Eleventh Judicial Circuit as she is sworn in on July 14 by Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White at the McClean County Law & Justice Center in Bloomington.

Koll was a graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University with a double major in social work and political science. She then graduated from the University of Illinois College of Law. After completing law school, she joined the Macon County State’s Attorney’s office until she began work with McLean County in 2016.

She does plenty of work for the county as she has trained law enforcement in the areas of Basic Law Enforcement, Violent Crime, Domestic Violence and Elder Abuse. In 2022 Koll was appointed to the McLean County Officers Electoral Board. She is a founder and coordinator of the McLean County Coordinated Community Response team, a multi-disciplinary team addressing family violence issues in McLean County, and she is a co-chair of the East-Central Illinois Regional Fatality Review Team. She is a volunteer with the Neighborhood Care Center of McLean County through their Neighborhood Market, a no-fee food pantry serving rural McLean County.

For her work in the community, she received the 2018 “Purple Ribbon Award” for outstanding community partner from the Children’s Home & Aid, now Brightpoint, in Bloomington.