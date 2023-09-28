PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An iconic Peoria eatery has been gifted an entire solar panel system entirely for free by Sun Collectors.

Emo’s Dairy Mart had an entire system installed on its roof. The company selected Emo’s as a way to show community support.

Mike Murphy, Vice President of Community Development for Sun Collectors, believes this will show the benefits of solar energy.

“This is going to allow them to lower the cost of their Ameren bill each month so that whenever they are doing operations, this will help them save money so that they can actually see more of a profit for their business,” he said.

Murphy also says bringing families together and strengthening the community is something the two businesses have in common.