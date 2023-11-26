EUREKA Ill. (WMBD) — The Eureka Business Association held its annual Holiday Stroll Saturday afternoon.

There was a line outside the Eureka Public Library of people waiting to ride a horse-drawn carriage and talk to Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The EBA hosts the event on Small Business Saturday to highlight more than 80 local businesses in Eureka.

Erin Ziegenhorn said the event has lasted more than 20 years because it’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

“Everybody loves coming out, especially in a small town,” said Ziegenhorn. “They like going out and shopping, coming down here and seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus is a good kick-off to the holiday season.”

After the Holiday Stroll, there was a tree-lighting ceremony at the Eureka Court House.