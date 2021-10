Eureka chiropractor raided by FBI

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday raided a chiropractor office in Eureka.

FBI Springfield spokesperson Rebecca Cramblit confirmed the FBI was in Eureka on “court-authorized law enforcement activity” at 1932 South Main Street in Eureka, but would not disclose additional details.

That address matches Preferred Care Medical Center Ltd., with Carrie Musselman listed as its president. WMBD reached out but did not get a response.

The Department of Justice declined to comment.