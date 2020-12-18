Families in need pick up holiday presents at gift drive-thru

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local organizations are making sure everyone has a present under the tree this Christmas.

“This is such a year where we need to really show love and collaboration with each other,” said Jacqueline Bush, a family development specialist with PCCEO Head Start.

On Friday and Saturday, local organizations teamed up to hand out Toys for Tots gifts.

“We decided to collaborate with Toys for Tots and Salvation Army and have a Winter Wonderland Toy Drive,” said Bush.

This year, leaders and volunteers said the pandemic is hurting more families.

“From my understanding, there’s about a 30 percent increase from last year of the demand for toys especially right now with COVID and jobs, there’s a lot of things going on so people need that extra help,” said volunteer LaTrina Leary.

But, they said the community stepped up, making sure Christmas isn’t canceled.

“More people need more help this year and thank god we have more than enough help that we need,” said volunteer and Marine, Justin Rupp.

At Northwoods Mall, cars lined up for appointments, all waiting to pick up presents.

“Watching all these people get their goodies and get on their merry way just makes my heart warm, makes me feel like I’ve done something really great,” said Rupp.

Volunteers believe the families are thankful for the gifts.

“Lot of happy faces. A lot of people are a extremely grateful for what they have,” said Leary.

She said volunteers are happy to come together to make Christmas happen for Peoria families.

The Christmas gift drive thru event continues through Saturday December 19. Families who have appointment times will be able to pick up presents.