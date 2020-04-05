Family loses everything in house fire, family members ask for community support

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday night, family members say an East Peoria family completely lost their home after a fire.

Cortney Crawford reached out to WMBD saying her sister, Carissa Cole, is a NICU nurse, and also five months pregnant.

While everyone made it out safely, all of their belongings were lost.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family get through these tough times.

If you’re interested in helping, you can find the link here.

“I know this is trying times for everyone but my sister’s (who is also heavily pregnant) house caught fire last night and everything was lost. Everyone and every animal made it out unharmed. Which is the most important part!!! She is also a NICU 3rd shift nurse out there helping so many and I want to show her what the power of this awesome community has!” Crawford said.

“There is still a long road ahead of them. So much damage, memories lost, vehicles burnt beyond recognition, everything a total loss…..if you could find it in your heart to help this family out it would be GREATLY appreciated!!!! Any little bit helps! ,” Crawford added.