PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A grieving family left in limbo are calling on Peoria leaders for support.

Loved-ones of Samuel Vincent Richmond gathered outside of city hall Tuesday night and addressed the public, police, and city council members.

“The most important thing for me is that we get justice for Vincent,” Deetra Bradley, Richmond’s wife, said.

Family and friends spoke on Richmond’s life and character.

“Our dad was and still is a pillar in the community to the point that everyone knew him as “Meatman” from working in the meat department at Kroger for over 30 years,” Shylow Humes, Richmond’s daughter, said. “Our dad loved life and all of the people that are in it.”

“He wasn’t no thug in the streets,” Karen Smith, Richmond’s sister said. “Everybody keeps saying he wasn’t perfect, I never said he was perfect. I said he was a good man.”

They also called on city leaders to for comment, accountability, and to ensure transparency in his death investigation.

“We’re here today to ask our council members to support the family as we seek a transparent investigation, accountability, and justice,” Bradley said.

“It is extremely hurtful for something like this to have happened, yet not have heard from anybody in city council,” Humes added.

Richmond was shot and killed by Peoria police on October 3rd near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria offered condolences after the shooting, but said Richmond was armed and placed police in a life-threatening situation.

“He did not deserve to die the way that he did,” Smith said. “When you say ‘transparency,’ be apologetic about happened. He was murdered by police.”

All four involved officers are on administrative while Illinois State Police investigates. The officers names and bodycam video have yet to be released.

Peoria’s mayor Dr. Rita Ali issued a statement a few hours after Richmond’s family spoke outside of City Hall.