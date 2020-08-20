Fatal motor vehicle accident

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was pronounced dead after a crash Wednesday night.



At 9:15 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to US Highway 150 at Thousand Dollar Road for a single vehicle accident. The roadway was shut down for several hours and reopened just before !2:30 a.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a vehicle off the roadway, fully engulfed in flames. The Brimfield fire department was on scene and extinguished the fire.

It was determined that only the driver was occupying the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Peoria County Coroner.

The accident is currently under investigation. More information on the incident will be released by the coroner.