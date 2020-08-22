FDA, CDC recalls bagged peaches from multiple grocery stores

SILVER SPRING, MD. (WMBD) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections possibly linked to peaches supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company.

The CDC reports 68 cases of salmonella poisoning across nine states. Illinois is not included in the outbreak, but the peaches are being recalled nationwide.

The bagged peaches were distributed and sold in supermarkets with the following product codes:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

Stores that distribute the bagged peaches by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company are:

