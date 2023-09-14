CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — After a 3-year hiatus, student loan payments are back.

Local financial experts such as Connor Creekmur, a wealth advisor at Creekmur Wealth Advisors in Morton, said borrowers need to watch their cash flow. He also suggests that students not take on more debt than their career paycheck will cover.

“A great rule of thumb for a lot of high school students that are planning to go to college is being sure you don’t have a larger loan balance than your first year of income’s going to be,” Creekmur continues, “As an example if you’ll be earning $50,000 out of college, try not to have more than $50,000 in student loans.”

Lynne Baker, a Managing Director of Communications at the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, advises college students to take on federal loans rather than private loans. She also recommends spending the least amount of time possible in college.

“Generally, those have lower interest rates than private loans and you have a lot more flexibility with federal student loans,” she continues, “Try to graduate within 4 years because that’s really going to minimize the amount of debt that you’re going to owe.”

She said that scams are something to look out for as well. If someone says they’ll charge you a fee to consolidate your loans or help find another repayment plan, Baker said to hang up the phone.

Baker also mentioned a repayment plan called SAVE, which was created by the Biden administration. Baker said it’s something worth looking into.

“If you make less than a certain amount, you’ll actually have 0 payments, so there’s a lot of benefits to that for at least some borrowers,” Baker said.

The importance of financial freedom is not lost on Creekmur or Baker.

Creekmur said it’s important to have a plan in place while still in school. If payments end up being too big to handle, it can limit that freedom.

“If your debt payments are too large that it’s eating away at your needs or savings goals and your guilt-free spending, you’re not going to be able to direct dollars that way,” he said.

Baker mentioned that ISAC has 2-3 “Return to Repayment” webinars a month, which help borrowers make sound decisions when it comes to paying back loans. If interested, you can find them here.