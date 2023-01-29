NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire in Normal caused major home damage early afternoon on Sunday.

According to a Normal Fire Dept. press release, units responded to 808 Landau Lane to a neighbor reporting heavy smoke and fire coming from the back side of a residence.

The neighbor rescued two dogs from the home prior to Normal Fire Dept. arriving on the scene. The homeowner was not believed to have been home at time of the fire.

Heavy fire conditions were reported on the first floor and were thankfully brought under control in an hour. Firefighters remain on the scene searching for hotspots and assisting investigators.

The home sustained heavy fire damage in the kitchen and dining rooms. The damage extended through the first-floor ceiling and burned away a significant portion of the second story. Smoke and water damage are present throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. There is no damage estimate as of this writing.

There were no injuries and all pets escaped harm.