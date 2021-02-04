Firefighters in Pekin respond to early morning apartment fire

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The cause of an early morning apartment fire in Pekin is currently under investigation.

Firefighters in Pekin responded Thursday to reports of a fire at an apartment building near Cooper St. and Sapp St. First reports called in smoke and flames billowing from the roof.


The majority of the flames were coming from only one apartment.

The Pekin Fire Chief said the five people inside the building all got out safely.

Firefighters had the situation under control quickly and started clearing the scene shortly before 7:00 a.m.

