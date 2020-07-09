Firefighters respond to CityLink bus fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a transit bus on fire.

Fire crews were called around 4:15 p.m. to 3600 W. Forrest Hill for a report of a CityLink bus catching fire.

Firefighters told WMBD News it appeared as if the bus’ brakes overheated, and that the bus would be driven back to the bus garage to help the brakes cool down.

It wasn’t clear if there were any injuries.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

