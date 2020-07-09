Firefighters respond to CityLink bus fire

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a transit bus on fire.

Fire crews were called around 4:15 p.m. to 3600 W. Forrest Hill for a report of a CityLink bus catching fire.

Firefighters told WMBD News it appeared as if the bus’ brakes overheated, and that the bus would be driven back to the bus garage to help the brakes cool down.

It wasn’t clear if there were any injuries.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News