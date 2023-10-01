WASHINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Five Points in Washington celebrated its 16th anniversary by holding a banquet hall presentation followed by a walkthrough of the park district’s history.

Five Points offers an aquatic and fitness center along with a performing arts theater.

Christine Foehrkolb said she hopes five points will be an asset used by generations to come.

“We’re just really thankful our community has really turned out and shown up to support and to see what we’ve accomplished for the last 16 years, and really we just want to be here for future generations,” said Foehrkolb.

Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and has served more than 8 million people.