WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Five Points Washington announced it will begin celebrating its 16th anniversary on Oct. 1.

According to a news release, Five Points was created as a joint effort of the city, Washington Community High School, the park district and library. Since opening in 2007, the facility has welcomed more than eight million guests.

“We extend heartfelt gratitude to the community and local businesses who have made Five Points Washington a part of their lives,” said Sherril West, who is the president of the center’s governing board.

The 16th anniversary celebration will kick off at 3 p.m., Oct. 1 with a walk-through exhibition, interactive displays and giveaways.

More information on Five Points is available on their website and Facebook page.