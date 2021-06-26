Flood water closes several roads in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rainfall on Saturday is causing moderate to severe flooding in parts of Normal and McLean County.

Town leaders are asking people to avoid the following areas:

Kingsley/Main/Center from Hovey to Division

Locust Street, just east of Fell

The underpasses along Vernon

The intersection of Willow and Linden

Franklin Avenue

Maplewood Avenue

Town leaders said waters are receding, but still ask people to stay home.

The National Weather Service reports people should never drive or try to drive through flooded roadways. The road could be washed out underneath the water. Six inches of water can cause a car to stall and a food of water can float a car.

If you’re near flood waters, get to higher ground safely.