EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Peoria resident has located the Folepi Ornament on Wednesday.

According to an East Peoria Festival of Lights Facebook post, Laura Ulrich located the ornament at 7:41 a.m., under a tree off the walking path by the lamp post by the Bass Pro Shops parking lot.

The Folepi Ornament Hunt is a yearly tradition where central Illinois residents can follow the clues to try and locate a 3-inch, round, clear, acrylic, Folepi ornament hidden outside somewhere on public property within East Peoria city limits.

Ulrich said she followed the clues every week, which helped her locate the ornament hiding spot.

Here is the 5th clue that was released today:

The fifth clue has never been needed, But here you are, you have looked and looked. If you have not found it in 6 days, Your goose is cooked! As you pass the welcome sign, the same twelve poles will light your way. We have been told some of you are in the right place, So do not detour or go astray. The many animal tracks you see Means you are on the right way. Do not be afraid to step off your path, With or without the snow, You may need to move nature around a bit, Without removing it from its local. We hope the ornament will soon be found, The prizes are waiting for you. We hope you have had fun, we are waiting for a call, Good luck and Merry Christmas to you all! FOLEPI ORNAMENT HUNT FIFTH CLUE

For finding Folepi, in addition to getting to keep the ornament, Ulrich will receive:

• A $250 VISA gift card

• Five passes to the Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display

• One 12-month EastSide Centre membership

• Two overnight hotel stays, one each from Embassy Suites and Holiday Inn & Suites