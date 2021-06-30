Fon du Lac Farm Park opens for 40th season after delays for pond upgrades

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Farm Park in East Peoria opened for the season on Wednesday.

Manager Kylie Emert said the park is a fun place for people of all ages and that it’s a learning experience, too.

People can interact with and feed animals like ducks, pigs, cows, and goats. A new addition to the park this year is llamas. Emert said one of the llamas is also pregnant and having her baby at the end of the month.

This year, the park is opening a few months late after upgrades and repairs to its ponds. Emert said keeping the park up to date and adding new things keeps people coming in.

“Being our 40th season, we want to keep the old and mix in the new,” said Emert. “Getting some new management in and new ponds, new attractions, just kind of keep the public excited about this place.”

The park is open Wednesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.