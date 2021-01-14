Former Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy jailed for DUI, fleeing the scene

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy is out on bond after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run accident on Saturday, Jan. 9.

At approximately 10:51 p.m., Peoria Police officers responded to a call in the 300 block of Northeast Jefferson Avenue for a report of several men attempting to fight, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, officers were informed the altercation was due to a crash that just occurred at Spalding and Adams.

One occupied car was found at the intersection of Spalding and Adams. Officers discovered the car exited I-74, traveled north on Spalding, and entered the intersection when it was struck by a dark-colored SUV that ran the red light at Adams Street.

The SUV was last seen traveling northeast on Adams, the release states.

Two occupants of the car reported minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The SUV was later found unoccupied in the 500 block of Northeast Adams. At the time of the investigation, the identity of the driver was unknown as the driver fled the area.

Traffic Unit Investigators later determined the driver of the vehichle to be Peoria County Sherriff’s Deputy Andrew J. Engelbrecht, 35.

Engelbrecht arrived at the Peoria Police Department for interviewing purposes at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

He was then arrested for: obstructing police, disobeying a red light, leaving the scene of a crash, failing to notify police of a crash, failing to give aid/info after a crash, and DUI.

Engelbrecht was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said in a statement to WMBD, “As of Sunday, Jan 10th Englebrecht is no longer an employee of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.”

Asbell also mentioned the Peoria Police Department was handling the investigation.