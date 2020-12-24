Former Peoria resident arrested for multiple sexual assault allegations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Peoria resident is now in custody on multiple allegations of predatory criminal sexual assault.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations announced Friday Elijah T.G. Sowers, 24, of Riverview, Florida is now in custody. Sowers previously resided in both Lincoln and Peoria.

The investigation into the suspect was launched after multiple victims spoke of abuse in late November and early December, a press release states.

Sowers was arrested on Dec. 23 on one count of predatory criminal sexual assault (class X felony) and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (class 2 felony) in Logan County.

In Peoria County, Sowers was arrested on two additional counts of predatory criminal sexual assault (class x felony).



The Illinois State Police, Peoria Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force worked together to arrest Sowers.



Anyone who has additional information is encouraged to contact the ISP at (217)782-4750.

The investigation is ongoing.