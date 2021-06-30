Fourth of July fundraiser to attract hundreds to Peoria riverfront for firework show

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An annual fundraiser is bringing people to the Peoria riverfront on the Fourth of July, despite the annual Red, White, and Boom fireworks show being canceled.

But fireworks are still lighting up the sky for the Boys and Girls Club fundraiser at Kelleher’s in Peoria. Organizer Pat Sullivan said it’s a small production.

“There’s not 200,000 people down there,” said Pat Sullivan, the owner of Kelleher’s. “This is limited to about 2,000 people.”

Sullivan said people likely won’t see much unless they’re at the event. To keep large groups away, security will be on-site and nearby roads will close, including the bridge.

“The Michel Bridge will be closed for one hour. A little bit before the fireworks and a little bit after the fireworks,” said Sullivan.

Mike Johnson, director at the Fon Du Lac Park District thinks some might try to watch from the river. He said crews are prepared for potential crowds.

“We’re going to have a lot of boats that are going to congregate on the Illinois River to watch those,” said Johnson.

He said Fon du Lac officers, Illinois Conservation Police, Army Corp, and Peoria Fire Department teams will help manage the water and keep people safe.

“We’ll maintain the safety zone during the fireworks and then we’ll also patrol the area in case someone gets hurt, breaks down, has too much to drink,” said Johnson.

Johnson encourages people who go out on the water to be courteous of one another and make sure kids are always wearing a life vest.

Ticket for the Boys and Girls Club family fun festival can be bought here.