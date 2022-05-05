CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Local Hispanic businesses are gearing up for a night of festivities while celebrating Cinco de Mayo or May 5th on Thursday.

The day historically commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French in the 1862 Battle of Puebla. But restaurant owners in the Peoria area said it’s also a day where people are celebrating togetherness.

In prepping for the day, some restaurant owners said they made sure the grills were out, customer orders were taken, and the mood was set.

“It’s our favorite day of the year,” Laura Tafoya, co-owner of Los Cabos Cantina & Grill, said.

She also said it’s one of their busiest days of the year. Tafoya said Los Cabos is known for its big Cinco de Mayo fiestas and this year, 2022, marks lucky year number seven.

“We invite our customers in to help celebrate our heritage,” Tafoya said. “Eat some tacos, have some drinks with us. It’s super fun for us, super fun for them.”

Tafoya also noted this year is the first Cinco de Mayo, since 2019, with no mask mandate. But she said they’re still taking sanitation seriously as COVID-19 still exists.

She said the day is somewhat of a melting pot holiday for all to enjoy.

“I think that Peoria really appreciates the Mexican culture,” Tafoya said. “And it’s not just people of Latin culture that come to celebrate it’s everybody.”

In Peoria Heights, Yeni’s Parlate, a Mexican Ice Cream shop, had its grand opening the same day. The business recently moved to Peoria Heights after serving the Peoria area in the Metro Centre for years.

“We’re looking for a lot of people to come to celebrate and enjoy the time and enjoy the food,” Yeni Rodriguez, owner of Yeni’s Palarte, said.

Rodriguez said there’s no one way to celebrate as long as those coming out are enjoying themselves.

“I believe it’s more about getting together, hang out, celebrate Cinco de Mayo, have a couple of drinks, why not?” Rodriguez said.