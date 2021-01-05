Galesburg Police Investigating two separate shootings

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Galesburg Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened about an hour apart from each other Monday.

The first shooting took place around 4 p.m. near Brook and Academy St. Officers found a vehicle that had been shot. No one was injured in the shooting.

The second shooting took place around 5 p.m. near First and Academy St. Police found a woman shot in a vehicle parked in a driveway.

The victim was transported to the Cottage Emergency Room. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Both cases are currently under investigation.