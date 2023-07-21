PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you’re looking to get out in the garden this weekend, gardening experts such as Stephen Meyers want you to be aware of proper ways to deal with weeds in your yard.

Meyers is an assistant professor of specialty crop weed science at Purdue University. He said that weeds are an inevitable part of gardening, but you can make gardens a place where weeds have a hard time growing.

“Avoid large open spaces where weeds can grow without competing with our flowers or our vegetable plants, and then use mulch, a lot of times that’s going to be an organic mulch, so things like straw or bark mulches are really useful in home garden situations to suppress weeds as well,” Meyers said.

Weeds can be introduced through the seeds and compost that gardeners buy. Meyers also talked about proper ways of removing weeds from your yard.

“Try to get as much of the weed as you can, so for a lot of our annual weeds that’s simply just grabbing the weed at the base of the plant near the soil surface, pulling it up or hoeing it if you have a hoe that you’d rather use and just trying to make sure the weed’s roots have no adhering dirt,” Meyers said.

If you plan on using herbicides in your yard, Meyers said to wear protective gear and only use them in certain circumstances.