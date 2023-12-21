DALLAS (WMBD) — It might be a good idea to fill up your tank sooner rather than later, according to the GasBuddy website.

While the average price of gas across the nation has been decreasing, it is expected to start rising soon, the online gas price monitoring website said in a news release this week.

The average price of gas in the U.S. is projected to be $3.09 a gallon on Christmas Day. On Monday, GasBuddy reported the national average was $3.03 a gallon, the group said.

This potential upturn dashed hopes of the national average dropping below $3 a gallon for the holiday. GasBuddy said rising prices are due to the Federal Reserve hinting interest rate cuts could be coming next year and also recent Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

“For the second straight year, we’ve seen the national average stop just short of falling below the $3 per gallon mark, though tens of thousands of gas stations around the U.S. will still have prices at $2.99 or lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

While the national average is not dropping below $3, GasBuddy stated that close to 100,000 gas stations across the U.S. will be offering gas at $2.99 or less.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.