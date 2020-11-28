Gavin Cunningham announces run for McLean County Unit 5 School Board

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University freshmen and Normal West graduate Gavin Cunningham is running for school board on a platform of social justice and equal representation on the board.

Cunningham officially announced his candidacy on Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. on a

Facebook Live video.

Cunningham is majoring in Special Education and was a part of the Unit 5 school system for 13 years; he graduated from Normal West in 2020.

“I am running for this office because I am a direct product of what this board manages. I have

seen what works, what doesn’t, and what needs to be changed. I believe the district would beneﬁt from the voice of a recent graduate who is uniquely familiar with the challenges facing teachers, students, and parents. The current board has community members that have business

experience and financial management, but I think I will bring a recent and direct insight as to

what the school board is voting on that will benefit students, teachers, and parents alike.”

Gavin Cunningham,

Cunningham said a goal of his is to make sure all school board meetings are both live-streamed and posted on the Unit 5 website to ensure everyone can attend.