German-American Society raises money for Hickory Grove Park through Corn Boil

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The German-American Society hosted its annual Corn Boil on Sunday, raising money for improvements at Hickory Grove Park.

The event was free, but for a $10 donation, people could get a pork chop sandwich, sweet corn, baked beans, and coleslaw. And, of course, leaders said German beer was available too.

Mary Dempster, who helped set up the event, said everyone who attended is helping the group continue to host events like the Corn Boil.

“It makes us feel wonderful, not only for today, because this is a fundraiser for our Hickory Grove Park, where we’re gonna do some improvements with the profit we make on this, but all our other fests, it’s all about our German culture,” said Dempster.

Next Sunday, August 1, the German-American Society hosts its annual Bratfest. It’s at Hickory Grove Park and is free.