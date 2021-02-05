Girl Scout Cookie season 2021 gets underway

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The wait is over, Girl Scout Cookie season is officially here.

Friday, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois started selling cookies and hosting cookie booths. This year customers can also order online and choose contactless delivery options.

Staff with the organization say cookie season is an experience many Girl Scouts look forward to.

“It’s exciting for the girls. They look forward to this every year and for a lot of girls this is what really makes them a Girl Scout is getting to sell the cookies,” said Sarah Tate, program specialist with Girl Scouts of Central Illinois.

There are two new cookies available this year. Those flavors are gluten-free caramel chip chocolate chip and “Toast-Yay”, which is French toast inspired.