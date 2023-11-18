PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois held its 7th annual Thanksgiving luncheon for veterans Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of veterans and their families were welcomed to Goodwill Commons in Peoria and met with a full Thanksgiving lunch.

They loaded their plates with turkey, chicken, pie, mac and cheese, and plenty of Thanksgiving goods.

Trina White with Goodwill said it’s a simple way of saying thank you to the men and women who’ve served our country.

“It means that we care, you know. We honor their service and their dedication to our country, and this is a small token of our appreciation to say thank you for all that they do,” said White.

Along with lunch, the vets got a duffle bag filled with gift cards, hygiene products, and resources for veterans.