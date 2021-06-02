Governor Pritzker visits Peoria, says the city will benefit from the new state budget

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker stopped in Peoria on Wednesday and said the new state budget will help support economic growth in the state.

The general assembly passed the $41.3 billion state spending plan on Monday.

“We are bringing home significant money,” said State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth.

Gov. Prtitzker said Peorians will benefit through the a number of programs and projects, including investment in infrastructure and businesses hurt by the pandemic.

“The most heavily impacted industries will receive a good deal of that money starting July 1st, including a back to business grant program for small businesses,” said Gov. Pritzker.

Republican State Rep. Ryan Spain said he agrees with some parts of the budget.

“Investment and infrastructure are important and I think there is bipartisan agreement on that topic,” said Rep. Spain.

But, he said, it doesn’t do enough.

“We need further assistance to restart our economy both because the economy in the state of Illinois has struggled for so long, but also because of the COVID pandemic,” said Rep. Spain.

Governor Pritzker said Peoria has already seen the benefits of some state projects, like the summer youth program.

“Over 200 young Peorians got to pursue a new opportunity last summer and we continue that effort now,” said Gov. Pritzker.

He also said the Rebuild Illinois program has funded I-74 construction and the Murray Baker Bridge project too. He also said there is funding for housing assistance, which builds on top of $1.5 billion in rental relief.

“Our state will also be increasing our help for housing, providing over 100 million dollars for affordable house and addressing homelessness,” said Gov. Pritzker.

People can apply at illinoishousinghelp.org.