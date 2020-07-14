Grand jury indicts McLean Co. man for sexual assault

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man faces felony charges after a grand jury last week indicted him for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

According to a July 8 indictment in McLean Co. Circuit Court, a grand jury filed a Class X felony charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and a Class 3 felony charge of attempted aggravated sexual abuse, against Jarvin A. Flores Santos, 35.

The documents state that sometime between May of 2011 and April 2014, Flores Santos committed a sexual act with a female under the age of 13. He also is accused of attempting to commit a similar act with a female identified only as a family member, during March of 2019.

The Class X felony charge carries a potential prison sentence of six to 60 years if convicted in court.

Flores Santos is held in the McLean County Jail on $300,000 bond, according to online court records. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on July 24.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News