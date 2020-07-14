Grand jury indicts McLean Co. man for sexual assault

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man faces felony charges after a grand jury last week indicted him for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

According to a July 8 indictment in McLean Co. Circuit Court, a grand jury filed a Class X felony charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and a Class 3 felony charge of attempted aggravated sexual abuse, against Jarvin A. Flores Santos, 35.

The documents state that sometime between May of 2011 and April 2014, Flores Santos committed a sexual act with a female under the age of 13. He also is accused of attempting to commit a similar act with a female identified only as a family member, during March of 2019.

The Class X felony charge carries a potential prison sentence of six to 60 years if convicted in court.

Flores Santos is held in the McLean County Jail on $300,000 bond, according to online court records. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on July 24.

